SKT, Deutsche Telekom to introduce mobile edge computing to 5G

SKT and MobiledgeX officials pose after an MOU signing ceremony on Thursday. (SK Telecom)

SK Telecom signed a memorandum of understanding with Deutsche Telekom’s subsidiary MobiledgeX to introduce mobile edge computing technologies to its fifth-generation network services, it said Thursday.Mobile edge computing refers to a set of technologies that enable computation on distributed devices known as smart devices or edge devices as opposed to primarily taking place in a centralized cloud environment.SKT will establish smaller 5G data centers between device users and the telecom firm’s 5G base stations in order to provide faster 5G services with lower latency rates.The edge computing-applied data centers will speed up data processing, moving forward commercialization of autonomous driving, emergency robots, drones, cloud gaming, augmented reality and virtual reality content, SKT said.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)