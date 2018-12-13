Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

SKT, Deutsche Telekom to introduce mobile edge computing to 5G

By Song Su-hyun
  • Published : Dec 13, 2018 - 15:41
  • Updated : Dec 13, 2018 - 15:41
SK Telecom signed a memorandum of understanding with Deutsche Telekom’s subsidiary MobiledgeX to introduce mobile edge computing technologies to its fifth-generation network services, it said Thursday.

Mobile edge computing refers to a set of technologies that enable computation on distributed devices known as smart devices or edge devices as opposed to primarily taking place in a centralized cloud environment. 

SKT and MobiledgeX officials pose after an MOU signing ceremony on Thursday. (SK Telecom)

SKT will establish smaller 5G data centers between device users and the telecom firm’s 5G base stations in order to provide faster 5G services with lower latency rates.

The edge computing-applied data centers will speed up data processing, moving forward commercialization of autonomous driving, emergency robots, drones, cloud gaming, augmented reality and virtual reality content, SKT said.

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)


LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114