S. Korean FM meets North's titular leader in Mexico

NATIONAL

In this photo, provided by Seoul's foreign ministry, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (Right) poses for a photo with North Korea's ceremonial head of state, Kim Yong-nam, in Mexico. The ministry said they met on Saturday, during a luncheon held on the sidelines of the presidential inauguration ceremony of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. (Yonhap)

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has met with the North's ceremonial head of state in Mexico and expressed her hope for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's prompt visit to Seoul, the foreign ministry here said Sunday.Kang's meeting with Kim Yong-nam took place on Saturday while visiting the Latin American country to attend the presidential inauguration ceremony of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.In talks with Kim, Kang expressed her hope that the North Korean leader would promptly make a reciprocal visit to Seoul to strengthen the drive to bring lasting peace to the Korean Peninsula.The North Korean official was quoted as telling the minister that the two sides should work together to improve inter-Korean ties.The talks took place during a welcome luncheon on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony and were not planned ahead, the ministry said.The conversation went on in an amicable atmosphere, with Kim extending greetings to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, a ministry official said.(Yonhap)