Value of Park Jin-young’s JYP shares rises W100b in 11 months

Park is the largest shareholder of the company with an 18.72 percent stake, according to Chaebul.com. The value of his stake rose from 74.68 billion won in January this year to 203.79 billion won at the end of November, according to the corporate tracker’s Dec. 2 report.
|From left, Jin-young of GOT7, Na-yeon of Twice, Lee Know of Stray Kids (JYP Entertainment)
Boosted by overseas ventures of key artists at the K-pop powerhouse, such as GOT7 and Twice, as well as newcomer acts such as Stray Kids, JYP’s aggregate shares surpassed the 1 trillion won mark for the first time this year, recording a year-on-year increase of 135.64 percent.
GOT7 held a 17-city world tour from May to August, which attracted a total of 175,000 concertgoers. Twice focused on expanding in Japan, rolling out its first full-length Japanese album in August and wrapping up its first arena tour in the country from September to October.
Over the same period, the value of stocks owned by S.M. Entertainment chief Lee Soo-man rose 52.9 percent, or 81.6 billion won, to reach 235.8 billion won as of end-November. Lee holds 19.15 percent of S.M. Entertainment’s shares.
Yang Hyun-suk of YG Entertainment holds 16.12 percent of the company’s shares. In the same period, the value of his shares rose 47.8 percent, or 47.27 billion won, to reach 146.17 billion won as of end-November.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)