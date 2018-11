NATIONAL

BUSAN-- A toxic gas leak at a wastewater treatment plant left four workers unconscious on Wednesday, authorities said.



A chemical, believed to be hydrogen sulfide, leaked at around 1:08 p.m at the plant in the southern port city of Busan. Four out of the seven workers at the scene were harmed due to suspected gas inhalation, they added.







Hydrogen sulfide is a colorless, toxic gas that emits an unpleasant odor. (Yonhap)