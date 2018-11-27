NK Foreign Minister’s Vietnam visit may include visit to SEZs: expert

NATIONAL

North Korea’s foreign minister is reportedly scheduled to visit Vietnam later this week, with reports saying his intention is to learn more about the Southeast Asian country’s model of economic reform. But experts say Vietnam’s special economic zones may be even higher on the agenda.



Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho will embark on a trip to Vietnam from Thursday to Sunday, a Vietnamese news agency reported Monday, citing Vietnam’s Foreign Ministry. The ministry added that Ri is to visit Vietnam at the invitation of Pham Binh Minh, Vietnam’s foreign minister and deputy prime minister.





North Korea`s Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho (Yonhap)