LG Electronics showcases medical display products in US

BUSINESS

LG Electronics Inc. said Monday it participated in a medical exhibition in the United States and showcased various display solutions designed for surgeons, seeking to expand its presence in the market.



The South Korean tech giant displayed the Ultra HD and Full HD surgical monitors -- the 27HJ710S and the 27HK510S -- at the Radiological Society of North America, which runs through Friday in Chicago.







(Yonhap)

LG Electronics said the two monitors are capable of delivering vivid color, providing surgeons with detailed images. With the fast response speed, doctors can carry out accurate surgery through the monitors, it added.The monitors are also dustproof and waterproof so that they can operate even when covered with blood during surgery.The company also introduced a telemedicine monitor, the 27HJ713C, which comes with a 5:4 ratio and Full HD resolution. LG added the screen is especially capable of delivering clear gray tones, which is important in displaying X-ray, magnetic resonance imaging and computed tomography results.LG Electronics said through its digital X-ray detectors -- the 17HK700G-W and the 14HK701G-W -- patients no longer have to wait long hours as the products do not call for film compared with existing products and can transmit digital files to computers directly.Another product displayed at the event, the 21HK512D diagnostic monitor, is installed with a calibrator, adjusting colors to deliver accurate results of MRI and CT scans, LG said."Based on our long experiences in the monitor business and technology capabilities recognized by customers, we will continue to showcase more medical imaging solutions down the road," LG said. (Yonhap)