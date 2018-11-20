Two Navy officers acquitted of rape in High Military Court

The High Military Court of Korea on Monday acquitted a lieutenant commander, who received a 10-year prison sentence in the first trial, on the grounds that while there was a sexual relationship between the officer and the subordinate, there was a lack of specific evidence proving assault or threat.
A captain, originally sentenced to eight years in jail for raping the same female subordinate, was also acquitted on Nov. 8.
|Civic groups hold pickets in front of the High Military Court of Korea (Korea Sexual Violence Relief Center)
Civic groups held a press conference denouncing the rulings on Monday.
The two Navy officers were alleged to have raped the female subordinate in September 2010, when they were serving in the fleet. The subordinate was a newcomer and the only woman in the fleet of 120-130 Navy servicemen. She was impregnated by the lieutenant commander and had an abortion, but upon return to her unit, she was victimized by the captain.
By Yoon Yeun-jung (kairos07@heraldcorp.com)