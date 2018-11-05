Yuhan signs $1.25b licensing deal with Janssen for development of new lung cancer drug candidate

BUSINESS

South Korean pharmaceutical giant Yuhan announced Monday that it had licensed out its new clinical-stage lung cancer drug to Janssen Biotech in a deal potentially valued at up to $1.25 billion.



Yuhan said it had entered a licensing and cooperation agreement with Janssen to develop a novel clinical-stage therapeutic candidate for the treatment of patients with non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC.



Under the terms of the agreement, Yuhan will receive an upfront payment of $50 million and is eligible to receive up to $1.205 billion in potential development and commercial milestone payments, along with tiered double-digit royalties on future net sales.





(AP-Yonhap)