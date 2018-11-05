Two Koreas kick off joint survey of cross-border waterway

While the armistice agreement allows for freedom of navigation at the estuaries of South Korea’s Han River and North Korea’s Imjin River, such activities have been mostly prohibited unless for military purposes.
Now, off-limits sites are about to open up themselves to the public for the first time in 65 years, as the two Koreas on Monday kicked off a joint survey of the waterways to prevent cross-border skirmishes and speed up inter-Korean projects.
“The chance of accidental clash is very high at the estuary of the Han River, as there is no such thing as the Military Demarcation Line,” the Ministry of National Defense said in a statement.
“Through the measure (of joint survey on the waterway), the estuary of the Han River will be transformed into an area of peace.”
Following the inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang in September, the two Koreas’ defense chiefs agreed to conduct the joint survey until the end of the year to ensure freedom of navigation by civilian vessels.
The two Koreas established a 20-member joint survey team with 10 people coming from each side, mostly military officials and waterway experts. Team members are banned from carrying weapons or any provocative acts during the joint survey.
The joint survey was scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m., but was delayed until about 3 p.m. Military officials here attributed the delay to the ebbing tide that has made their navigation through the waters difficult.
“The two Koreas shared their equipment to conduct the survey. Even though the waterway is low, we don’t think there will be significant challenges. Our research focuses on the waterway and maritime territory,” a South Korean Navy official said, requesting anonymity due to office rules.
The South Korean government has expressed hopes that the joint survey will help boost tourism projects by allowing free access to the restricted area that has been off-limits to the civilians for 65 years.
The government also expected that the free use of the cross-border waterway can benefit local construction industries, which can be supplied with massive aggregates collected from sandy area of the Han River estuary.
There are concerns, however, that if the South Korean government purchases aggregates collected from the northern territory of the estuary, it will clash with the international sanctions imposed on North Korea.
“It’s still basic research. ... We don’t think there will be a big issue,” said a South Korean Navy official, responding to reporters’ questions about whether the project could constitute a sanctions violation.
In a text message sent to reporters, the Ministry of National Defense said Monday that the primary purpose of the joint research is largely for preventing military clashes, and relevant organizations will have further discussion on the inter-Korean projects at the cross-border waterways.
