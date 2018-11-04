Koreas to launch joint waterway inspection for joint use of river estuaries

NATIONAL

South and North Korea will together launch a waterway inspection Monday as part of an agreement to jointly take advantage of the estuaries of the Han and Imjin rivers along their western border, officials said Sunday.



Under a military deal signed on the sidelines of September's inter-Korean summit, the two sides agreed to make joint use of the river estuaries in the border areas and take steps to militarily guarantee safety in the region.







Officials said the areas can be used for aggregate mining and tourism.According to defense ministry officials, the two sides will form a 20-member team that will comprise 10 officials from each side to conduct a joint inspection of the areas aboard a vessel beginning Monday.The team will include military and maritime officials as well as waterway inspection experts.Officials said that access to the region has been restricted due to tensions between the two sides, and it would mark the restoration of a peace area near the border if the two sides take steps to militarily guarantee the safety of those using the waterways. (Yonhap)