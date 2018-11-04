Hyundai's Genesis models surpass 200,000 units in global sales

BUSINESS

Sales of Hyundai Motor Co.'s premium Genesis marque have surpassed a cumulative 200,000 units three years after its official launch, industry data showed Sunday.



According to the data, the total sales of Genesis vehicles reached 206,882 as of the end of October, touching the 200,000 mark for the first time since November 2015, when Hyundai Motor launched the sub-luxury brand.







(Yonhap)

With global sales of 555 units of Genesis cars in the first year, 58,916 units were sold in the following year and 78,889 units in 2017.For the first 10 months of 2018, Hyundai saw sales of the brand rise 6.1 percent on-year to 68,522 units.The executive G80 model was the most popular in the Genesis lineup, with a cumulative 127,283 units sold worldwide, followed by the flagship G90 with 52,417 units sold and the G70 sports sedan with 27,182 units.Hyundai Motor said it will strengthen the Genesis lineup by upgrading popular models and adding new cars to help stimulate sales further.A fully changed model of the G80 will be unveiled next year, along with a new sport utility vehicle model of the GV80.The carmaker has been struggling with rising costs and diminishing sales at home and abroad.Its net profit plunged 43 percent on-year in the January-September period, while its sales edged up 1.2 percent to 3.32 million vehicles. Early this year, it set a sales target of 4.68 million units for 2018. (Yonhap)