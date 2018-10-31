Venture firm chief under fire after footage of cruel acts goes viral

NATIONAL

An independent news outlet revealed Wednesday more footage of an IT entrepreneur abusing and insulting his employees following its earlier broadcast, adding to a series of allegations of habitual physical and verbal assaults by powerful businessmen.



Yang Jin-ho, chairman of online storage service provider WeDisk and robot developer K-Technology, was filmed shooting a chicken with a crossbow and forcing an employee to do the same, the video released by Newstapa showed.



It was filmed about two years ago when the company staff went to a workshop in Hongcheon, a county in Gangwon Province. Yang insulted them if the employees were clumsy with the crossbow and told some others to kill a live chicken with a small Japanese sword.







(Screen-captured from YouTube)

Newstapa quoted an employee as alleging that Yang ordered an employee to film the whole session to keep it as a trophy.The news outlet also reported alleged claims by the employees that Yang told male employees to dye their hair green or red, among other numerous things he made them do, or they would be fired.A WeDisk employee claimed that Yang had absolute power like a king and his firm was not a company but an empire."On Tuesday, the news outlet aired the first footage of him supposedly cursing and slapping an employee in the face in an office. Yang forced him to kneel down and apologize.Yang has been already under police investigation over suspicion that his company overlooked the circulation of obscene materials on the file storage and sharing site. Police have raided the WeDisk office building and his residence.Police said they are now investigating the assault allegations as well.Yang is also known as the head of a robot developer that created a 4-meter-high human-carrying walking robot, named Method-2.The allegations add to the series of similar cases involving powerful businessmen and their families in South Korea who have come under intense public scrutiny and probes by the law enforcement for years of abusing their employees and others. The founding family of national carrier Korean Air Lines Co. was the most representative of them. (Yonhap)