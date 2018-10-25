BTS drops 3rd collaboration with DJ Steve Aoki

ENTERTAINMENT

DJ and producer Steve Aoki surprised global fans by announcing a new song featuring BTS, titled “Waste It on Me,” would be released on Thursday.“We’re back! Got a new collaboration with my brothers BTS coming at you tomorrow!” Aoki wrote on Twitter. He also posted a short preview of the new song, to which the lyrics are all in English.This will be the third collaboration of BTS and Aoki, after the DJ remix versions of BTS’ hit single “Mic Drop” and “The Truth Untold.”Aoki also expressed on Twitter his high expectations for “Waste It On Me” to top the Billboard charts.The song will be released Thursday. The track will also feature on Aoki’s upcoming album “Neon Future III” on Nov. 9.By Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)