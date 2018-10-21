Korean president discusses bilateral ties with Danish queen

NATIONAL

COPENHAGEN -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in met with Queen Margrethe II of Denmark on Saturday and discussed ways to improve the countries' bilateral ties and economic cooperation.



In the meeting held here, the South Korean leader and the Danish monarch expressed satisfaction over the steady development of the countries' cooperation over the past 60 years in various areas, including shipbuilding, shipping, energy and agriculture.







"President Moon and Queen Margrethe expressed hope that the foundation of friendly cooperation between the two countries will be further enhanced with the countries' designation of 2019 as the year to visit each other to mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between South Korea and Denmark," Moon's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said.The South Korean president arrived here Friday. He earlier attended the inaugural summit of the Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030.Moon is on a five-nation tour that earlier took him to Paris, Rome and the Vatican. His last stop was in Brussels, where he attended the biennial Asia-Europe Meeting summit.In his meeting with the Danish queen, the president explained the outcome of his latest summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, asking the Danish queen to support his country's efforts to peacefully denuclearize the Korean Peninsula and establish permanent peace.Queen Margarethe said she highly evaluated the president's efforts and the progress made so far, Cheong Wa Dae said.Moon will leave Denmark to head home later in the day following his bilateral summit with Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen. (Yonhap)