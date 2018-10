ENTERTAINMENT

(HERA Seoul Fashion Week)

(Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)

NCT’s Lucas strutted with nonchalant confidence in the KYE show at Hera Seoul Fashion Week, Friday.Sitting in the front row at the show was f(x)’s Amber, who whispered to Hyoyeon of Girls’ Generation as Lucas walked in front of them.A look of recognition flashed across Hyoyeon’s eyes as she took another measure of Lucas, while Amber took photos of him.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heralcorp.com)