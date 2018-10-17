Samsung opens 7th AI center in Montreal

BUSINESS

Samsung Electronics Co. plans to open its seventh artificial intelligence research center in Montreal in line with efforts to bolster its capabilities in the field, industry sources said Wednesday.The new center will become Samsung's second AI center in Canada, along with one in Toronto.Samsung Electronics has AI research centers in South Korea, Britain and Russia, as well as in the United States, where it has a center in Silicon Valley and another in New York.The upcoming center in Montreal is expected to employ tens of researchers, studying deeper into AI technologies, which can be applied in smartphones and TVs, the sources said.Samsung Electronics earlier vowed to use AI technologies in all of its products by 2020. (Yonhap)