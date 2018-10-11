Twice to release third album of the year Nov. 5

The release date is Nov. 5, the group’s agency, JYP Entertainment, announced Thursday.
|(JYP Entertainment)
Twice released its first album of 2018, “What is Love?” in April and its second, “Dance the Night Away,” in July.
“What is Love?” was the group’s fifth mini-album and it topped the music charts. The group went on to reign through the summer with “Dance the Night Away.”
Having made a smash on the Japanese music charts with its debut album, “BDZ,” which the Recording Industry Association went on to certify as double platinum, Twice is slated to hold a concert at the World Memorial Hall in Kobe from Oct. 12-14 and at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza in Tokyo.
By Choi Ji-won (jwchoikr@heraldcorp.com)