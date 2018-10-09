Kim Jong-un would welcome Pope Francis to Pyongyang: Cheong Wa Dae

NATIONAL

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un would “passionately welcome” Pope Francis, should the pontiff visit Pyongyang, Seoul’s presidential office said Tuesday.



According to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom, the North Korean leader revealed such intentions to President Moon Jae-in during the inter-Korean summit in North Korea.



Moon and Kim held their third summit in Pyongyang from Sept. 18 to 20.







(Yonhap)