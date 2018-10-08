John Legend sings duet with Wendy

ENTERTAINMENT

(SK Telecom)

The rumor that heightened fans’ curiosity turned out to be true. Girl group Red Velvet’s Wendy is to release a duet with US singer-songwriter John Legend for next “Station x 0” project.S.M. Entertainment confirmed Monday via its official YouTube channel that Legend and Wendy have formed the fifth team for the “Station x 0” project with a song titled “Listen in the Stars.”In the video, Wendy and Legend appear sitting side-by-side on a couch talking about the upcoming song. According to the post, the new song will be released on Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. via local digital music platforms.Legend is the global solo artist who debuted in 2005 with the album “Get Lifted.” Showing his talent as an artist, he won countless awards including 10 Grammy Awards. It’s the first time Legend has collaborated with a K-pop singer.“Station x 0” project, a collaboration between SK Telecom and S.M. Entertainment, aims to produce music by linking singers from different genres.Under the project, Taeyeon of Girls’ Generation and Melomance’s Kim Min-seok put out a duet song on Aug. 10.By Kim Hye-soo (clairek@heraldcorp.com)