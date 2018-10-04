Rising Sun Flag vs Dokdo ship: controversy erupts over naval festival

A ruling party lawmaker proposed a bill to ban the entry of Japanese warships to the South Korean territory if they raise the Rising Sun Flag. And a well-known professor sent emails abroad to denounce the Japanese decision to show the controversial flag at the international event.
Some liberal politicians have even suggested that when President Moon Jae-in welcomes foreign vessels at the upcoming naval fleet review, he should sit on a ship named after Dokdo, the rocky islets in the East Sea controlled by Seoul but claimed by Tokyo.
“Our request is to change the presidential ship to Dokdo” from the current presidential ship named after Seongsan Ilchulbong, a famous tourist destination off the coast of Jeju Island where the naval festival takes place from Oct 10-14, said Rep. Min Hong-chul of the Democratic Party of Korea. “Despite our Navy’s respectful request, the Japanese are sticking with their decision to raise the flag representing their war crimes. ... The Japanese are simply being rude,” the lawmaker said in an interview with local broadcaster TBS.
|(Yonhap)
The controversy erupted when the South Korean Navy requested last week that all vessels participating in the Jeju fleet festival refrain from using their own military flags -- such as the Japanese Rising Sun Flag -- to express their nationality.
Instead, the Navy asked the participating ships to raise their own national flag and South Korea’s national flag Taegeukgi. The Navy’s spokesperson claimed on Sept. 27 that raising the national flags was a “principle” established by international customs.
The Japanese Defense Ministry, however, pushed back, asserting it has every right under domestic and international law to raise whichever flag it sees fit as a way to distinguish warships from commercial vessels.
“Under the Japanese law, it is mandatory for warships to raise their own military flag,” Japan’s Defense Minister Itsunori Onoder told reporters on Sept. 28. “Under the international maritime treaty, (the Rising Sun Flag) is recognized as an exterior mark to express the warship’s nationality.”
Since being adopted as the naval ensign of the Imperial Japanese Navy in the late 19th century, the Rising Sun Flag has been used as an official flag for the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. A modified version is also flown by the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force.
In South Korea, the military flag has long been considered a symbol of the repressive Japanese colonial rule and usage in international events has prompted public backlash. The same is true in other Asian countries that were at one time under Japanese colonial rule, including China.
The Navy said it would continue to demand Japan refrain from raising the controversial flag during the fleet review, though there are no measures to enforce such restrictions under international law.
“We have never changed our position that when the vessels undergo the review process, they need to raise their own national flags and Taegeukgi on their masts,” Navy spokesperson Col. Kim Tae-ho said in a regular press briefing on Thursday.
Asked about whether the Navy is considering using the Dokdo ship as the principle vessel carrying President Moon, the spokesperson declined to comment. Some officials have suggested there may not be enough time to change ships, as the event is only about a week away.
By Yeo Jun-suk (jasonyeo@heraldcorp.com)