Moon appoints controversial education minister

Newly-appointed Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae smiles after being appointed by President Moon Jae-in (right) at Cheong Wa Dae on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday went ahead with the appointment of Rep. Yoo Eun-hae of the ruling Democratic Party as the new education minister, in spite of objections from opposition lawmakers over her apparent ethical lapses -- including falsifying her home address so she could enroll her daughter in a prestigious elementary school in central Seoul.“We are aware that there is opposition to Yoo in the parliament, mainly among opposition lawmakers,” said Kim Eui-kyeom, a Cheong Wa Dae spokesman.“But we don’t believe that the views expressed by the opposition lawmakers (on this issue) reflect the opinions of the majority of the general public.”Yoo, who also serves as deputy prime minister for social affairs, is being appointed without parliamentary approval, as the National Assembly on Monday failed to meet the deadline for the release of a report on the outcome of her confirmation hearing.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party has opposed Yoo’s appointment, saying her past “ethical infractions” make her unfit to serve as education minister. On top of the controversy over the falsified address, Yoo’s adult son was exempted from the compulsory military service on health grounds that some lawmakers question.Cheong Wa Dae does not require parliamentary approval for ministerial appointments.“There are many education-related issues and events that require immediate attention,” said Kim on behalf of Cheong Wa Dae. “We felt that we could not postpone this appointment any longer.”Opposition lawmakers criticized Cheong Wa Dae’s decision immediately, calling it a “form of violence” and saying the presidential office had circumvented the authority of the parliament.“The education minister should be someone who has no history of ethical lapses, rather than someone who hasn’t done anything too serious,” said Kim Sung-tae, the floor leader of the Liberty Korea Party.“The current administration is ignoring both the parliament and the citizens by proceeding with this appointment.”