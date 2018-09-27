‘2 Days & 1 Night’ receives Presidential Citation for promoting tourism

In light of the 45th World Tourism Day, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism awarded 24 figures for contributing to the local tourism industry.
|From left: Singer Jung Joon-young, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Do Jong-hwan and TV personality Kim Jong-min pose for photos at the World Tourism Day ceremony held at the National Museum of Korea in central Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)
While most of the awardees came from tourism and hospitality industries, TV program “2 Days & 1 Night” made it on the list in recognition of introducing various travel spots across the country and boosting domestic tourism.
The show introduces new places around Korea every Sunday, and stars Cha Tae-hyun, Jung Joon-young, Defconn, Kim Jun-ho, Yoon Si-yoon and Kim Jong-min.
Launched in 2007, “2 Days & 1 Night” has marked an average viewership share of 9.7 percent.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)