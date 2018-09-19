Cable channel on North Korea to be launched next year

ENTERTAINMENT

A new cable channel specializing in North Korea will be launched early next year, its promoter said Wednesday.



It will feature North Korean society, culture, tourism and food and will produce programs for the unification of the two Koreas, its preparatory committee, led by Korean-American journalist Jin Cheon-gyu, said in a news conference in Seoul.







(Yonhap)

Jin has visited North Korea several times for news coverage.Former Unification Minister Jeong Se-hyun and former National Intelligence Service chief Lee Jong-chan are among its advisors. (Yonhap)