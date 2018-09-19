[Album review] Let’s hear it for GOT7

ENTERTAINMENT

One of the many reasons why GOT7 is such a beloved global act is that each of its seven members is special and unique -- the bandmates all have completely different personalities and musical styles. That’s also why GOT7’s new album deserves a round of applause.Just like a box of chocolates, the 16-track album is packed with different flavors. It features brand new songs and solo tracks by every member of the group. If each song were a color, lead track “Lullaby” -- a rhythmic bop with a mix of urban house and future bass -- would be black, soaking up every bit of light. But it’s not this synth-splashed song that makes the collection so special. It’s the whole painting.While many K-pop idols these days credit themselves on albums as songwriters or producers, GOT7 goes beyond that. Their individual personas shine through in the songs. If it’s a composer’s job to deliver a certain message and flesh it out with suitable lyrics and melodies, all the GOT7 members have done that perfectly.By listening to the lyrics and melody of a song on this album, it’s easy to identify the songwriter. For example, Jinyoung’s solo track “My Youth” epitomizes the musician’s positive and contemplative personality, overflowing with a coming-of-age vibe. Bam Bam’s “Party,” a groovy house dance track about throwing a party and having fun, perfectly embodies the singer’s cheerful character. JB’s moody and dreamy R&B track “Sunrise” is a pleasant rediscovery of the musician’s sonic style, which is surprisingly different from GOT7’s usual bombastic vibe.While featuring solo tracks may have involved a certain level of competition among the bandmates, comparisons are useless here. All the GOT7 members have proved their worth as musicians, and it’s only a matter of time before they expand their palettes.(lotus@heraldcorp.com)