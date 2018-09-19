Go to Mobile Version

ENTERTAINMENT

LATEST NEWS

[Album review] Let’s hear it for GOT7

By Hong Dam-young
  • Published : Sept 19, 2018 - 15:40
  • Updated : Sept 19, 2018 - 15:40
GOT7

“Present: You”

Iriver 



One of the many reasons why GOT7 is such a beloved global act is that each of its seven members is special and unique -- the bandmates all have completely different personalities and musical styles. That’s also why GOT7’s new album deserves a round of applause.

Just like a box of chocolates, the 16-track album is packed with different flavors. It features brand new songs and solo tracks by every member of the group. If each song were a color, lead track “Lullaby” -- a rhythmic bop with a mix of urban house and future bass -- would be black, soaking up every bit of light. But it’s not this synth-splashed song that makes the collection so special. It’s the whole painting.

While many K-pop idols these days credit themselves on albums as songwriters or producers, GOT7 goes beyond that. Their individual personas shine through in the songs. If it’s a composer’s job to deliver a certain message and flesh it out with suitable lyrics and melodies, all the GOT7 members have done that perfectly.

By listening to the lyrics and melody of a song on this album, it’s easy to identify the songwriter. For example, Jinyoung’s solo track “My Youth” epitomizes the musician’s positive and contemplative personality, overflowing with a coming-of-age vibe. Bam Bam’s “Party,” a groovy house dance track about throwing a party and having fun, perfectly embodies the singer’s cheerful character. JB’s moody and dreamy R&B track “Sunrise” is a pleasant rediscovery of the musician’s sonic style, which is surprisingly different from GOT7’s usual bombastic vibe.

While featuring solo tracks may have involved a certain level of competition among the bandmates, comparisons are useless here. All the GOT7 members have proved their worth as musicians, and it’s only a matter of time before they expand their palettes.

(lotus@heraldcorp.com)


The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114