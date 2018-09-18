Moon Jae-in arrives in Pyongyang

(Footage from Pyongyang Press Corps)

(Yonhap)

(Yonhap)

It was the first time a South Korean president’s arrival in North Korea was televised live.High-ranking North Korean officials -- including Ri Son-gwon, chairman of North Korea’s Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country Kim Yong-nam, North Korea‘s nominal head of state, and Choe Ryong-hae, vice chairman of North Korea’s Workers Party and North Korea’s Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho -- shook hands with Moon, after which he introduced Kim to South Korean officials including National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong, presidential economic adviser Kim Hyun-chul, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, Defense Minister Song Young-moo and Culture Minister Do Jong-whan and National Intelligence Service chief Suh Hoon.Thousands of North Koreans waving North Korean flags, the Korean Unification Flag, and flowers were also at the airport to greet the South Korean president.Moon and Kim will hold the summit from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., during which the first lady Kim Jung-sook will visit a children's hospital and a music university.The civilian entourage will hold a meeting with Kim Young-nam, North Korea's nominal head of state, while the business tycoons with meet with Ri Yong-nam, the deputy prime minister for economy of North Korea.By Yoon Min-sik (minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)