K-pop stars leave for Pyongyang to attend inter-Korean summit

NATIONAL

(Video taken by Song Su-hyun, edited by Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)

Zico, Ailee, Ali from left to right. (Song Su-hyun/The Korea Herald)

Singers Zico, Ailee and Ali left for Pyongyang this morning to attend the third inter-Korean summit.The celebrities were seen arriving at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, as part of a some-200-strong delegation that will accompany South Korean President Moon Jae-in.Zico opted for a clean-cut look in a navy suit befitting the seriousness of the event, while Ailee wore a blue dress as the two got ready to board the presidential plane.Ali, who will be performing for the second time in Pyongyang, having already done so at the previous inter-Korean summit in April, sported a more casual outfit -- a beige jacket with a pair of jeans.Magician Choi Hyun-woo also seemed thrilled to be part of the high-profile group.It has yet to be revealed which songs the artists will perform during the visit.The full list of delegates, including the arts troupe, was announced by Chief Presidential Secretary Im Jong-seok on Monday at the press center for the summit, which is set up at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in eastern Seoul.The list also includes government officials, politicians, civic group representatives, artists and business leaders representing some of the biggest corporations in the country such as Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo.Composer Kim Hyeong-seok, whose family on his mother’s side originally comes from the North, is also set to play piano renditions of “Arirang” and “Our Wish Is Reunification.”Im, the chief presidential secretary, delivered his good wishes for harmonious performances that would enhance inter-Korean relations.The new arts troupe for the third inter-Korean summit was formed just months after the April 2018 summit, which also saw a group of artists travel to Pyongyang. They included vocalists Cho Yong-pil, Lee Sun-hee and Baek Ji-young; rock band YB; and K-pop stars Red Velvet and Seohyeon of Girls’ Generation.By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)