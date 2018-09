NATIONAL

Before President Moon Jae-in arrived in Pyongyang, hundreds of North Koreans were ready to welcome the South Korean leader.The live broadcast of Moon’s arrival showed North Koreans holding colorful bouquets and waving both the North Korean flag and the Korean Unification Flag. Military honor guards were also seen marching into Pyongyang’s Sunan Airport.Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, was also spotted in the airport.Shortly after, Kim and his wife Ri Sol-ju made surprise appearances to welcome South Korean President Moon and first lady Kim Jung-sook.Written by Kim Jee-minPhotos by Yonhap