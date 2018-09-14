Two Koreas open joint liaison office in North

North and South Korea on Friday officially opened a joint liaison office in North Korea’s border city of Kaesong ahead of the inter-Korean summit next week as they seek to improve cross-border exchanges and communication.
|(Yonhap)
Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon and his North Korean counterpart Ri Son-gwon stressed that the direct inter-Korean communication channel could help bring peace and prosperity to the Korean Peninsula.
“A new chapter in history begins here today, upholding the wish of (Korean) people,” Cho said in a congratulatory speech at the opening ceremony.
The office, which went into operation after the opening ceremony, is co-headed by Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung and Jun Jong-su, vice chairman of North Korea’s Committee for Peaceful Reunification.
“From today, South Korea and North Korea can directly consult each other 24 hours, 365 days, on matters concerning peace and prosperity of the Korean Peninsula and improvement in South Korea-North Korea relations.”
The opening of the liaison office follows the Panmunjom Declaration signed by South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on April 27. The leaders are set to sit down for their third summit next week.
Ri, chairman of North Korea’s Committee for Peaceful Reunification, called for “accelerating the implementation of the Panmunjom Declaration.”
“By opening the North Korea-South Korea liaison office, the two sides are able to candidly discuss the problems raised concerning North Korea-South Korea relations, seek necessary measures, actively propel an improvement and development in (inter-Korean) relations, and take a big step forward toward peace, prosperity and reunification of the Korean Peninsula,” he told the ceremony.
Some 50 people each from the two Koreas attended the opening ceremony, including representatives of the now-shuttered Kaesong Industrial Complex, whose presence triggered speculation that the opening of the liaison office is aimed at reopening of the industrial park.
It is the first time the businessmen have been allowed in Kaesong since the Park Geun-hye administration shut down the industrial park in 2016 in response to the North’s nuclear and missile tests. Launched in 2004, the complex has been a symbol of inter-Korean economic cooperation.
Cho told reporters Friday that the opening of the liaison office “has nothing to do with” resuming operation of the industrial complex.
The opening of the liaison office comes amid concerns over a fast-paced advancement in inter-Korean relations. The transfer of fuel, electricity and other commodities for its operation also sparked concerns that it could violate international sanctions on North Korea.
The US maintains that an improvement in inter-Korean relations should go hand in hand with progress on North Korea’s denuclearization.
By Ock Hyun-ju & Joint Press Corps (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)