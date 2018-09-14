Hyundai unveils rendered image of hydrogen truck

BUSINESS

A rendered image of Hyundai Motor’s hydrogen truck (Hyundai Motor)

Hyundai Motor unveiled Friday a rendered image of its upcoming hydrogen-powered truck slated to be launched next year.The Korean automaker said it would announce more details, including data, development status and sales plans of its next-generation hydrogen trucks, at the upcoming IAA Commercial Vehicles 2018, which kicks off Wednesday in Hannover, Germany. The name of the vehicle and the actual vehicle will be unveiled in time for the launch next year.The upcoming hydrogen truck has a strong image and motifs of hydrogen represented by geometrical grill patterns, the automaker said.Hyundai is currently developing hydrogen cars, with the aim of targeting the eco-friendly car market globally amid growing interest in green cars driven by environmental regulations.The automaker plans to advance into the European market first with the hydrogen trucks and expand to other markets based on demand and the status of hydrogen charging infrastructure."When the hydrogen truck is mass-produced next year, Hyundai's hydrogen leadership will extend to commercial cars beyond sedans and sport utility vehicles," said a spokesperson of Hyundai Motor.Hyundai launched the world's first hydrogen car, Tucson, in 2013 and its next model, Nexo, a hydrogen-powered crossover SUV, in March.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)