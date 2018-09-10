Red Velvet kicks off ‘Red Mare’ world tour in Thailand

ENTERTAINMENT

(S.M. Entertainment)

Red Velvet successfully kicked off its “Red Mare” world tour series in Thailand, drawing about 5,000 concertgoers.The sold-out concert titled “Red Velvet 2nd Concert [REDMARE] in BANGKOK,” which marked the act’s first performance in Thailand, was held on Saturday at Thunder Dome in Bangkok.In 2 1/2 hours, the group performed a total of 22 songs including “Happiness,” “Ice Cream Cake,” “Dumb Dumb,” “Russian Roulette,” “Rookie,” “Red Flavor,” “Bad Boy,” as well as its recent hits “Power Up,” “Hit That Drum” and “Blue Lemonade.”The tour is an extension of the group’s solo concerts, titled “Red Mare,” held in Seoul from Aug. 4-5. After Bangkok, the tour will continue in Taipei and Singapore.Red Velvet swept domestic music charts with “Power Up,” off its new EP “Summer Magic,” upon the release of the album on Aug. 6.(lotus@heraldcorp.com)