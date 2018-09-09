Palais De Tokyo’s site-specific exhibition reinvents once-abandoned public space

LIFE&STYLE

One of the 2018 Gwangju Biennale’s Pavilion projects, “Today Will Happen” has reinvented a historical site -- the Gwangju Civic Center.



The Gwangju Civic Center, completed in 1971, was used as a venue for cultural events. During the Gwangju Democratization Movement in 1980, the center served as citizen militias’ headquarters. The space has since remained largely unused, even after a renovation in 2014; only its office space was recently in use.





Young Korean twin brothers perform as part of a work by artist Tarik Kiswanson on Friday, at Palais De Tokyo’s exhibition at the 2018 Gwangju Biennale at the Gwangju Civic Center. (The Korea Herald/Shim Woo-hyun)

An installation view of the exhibition “Today Will Happen,” curated by Palais de Tokyo President Jean de Loisy and Asia Culture Institute’s art director of exhibition Kim Sung-won (The Korea Herald/Shim Woo-hyun)

