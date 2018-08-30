Amid BMW engine fire turmoil, police raid BMW Korea office

BUSINESS

A team of 30 investigators from the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency searched the BMW Korea office in central Seoul to seize documents related to exhaust gas recirculation, the defective part BMW cited as the reason behind its vehicles catching fire, according to police Thursday.



This is the first time police have searched BMW Korea’s office. It has been investigating whether BMW intentionally hid the defect, upon criminal investigation sought by 41 BMW owners earlier this month against BMW officials, including BMW Korea chief Kim Hyo-joon and BMW Chairman Harald Kruger.



(Yonhap)

(Yonhap)