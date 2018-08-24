Go to Mobile Version

Korean rower Park Hyun-su wins gold

By Yonhap
  • Published : Aug 24, 2018 - 12:11
  • Updated : Aug 24, 2018 - 12:11

PALEMBANG -- South Korean rower Park Hyun-su won the gold medal in the lightweight men's single sculls at the 18th Asian Games on Friday.

Park finished the 2,000-meter race in 7 minutes, 12.86 seconds, 1.30 seconds ahead of Chiu Hin Chun of Hong Kong at Jakabaring Rowing & Canoeing Regatta Course in Jakabaring Sport City in Palembang, the co-host city of the Asian Games with Jakarta.


(Yonhap)

Dushyant Chauhan of India took bronze at 7:18.76.

This was South Korea's first gold medal in rowing at the Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games. South Korea on Thursday won three silver medals and one bronze in rowing.

Park is the fourth South Korean to claim a gold medal in rowing at the Asian Games. (Yonhap)



