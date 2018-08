BUSINESS

This file photo provided by Samsung Heavy Industries Co. shows its liquefied natural gas carrier. (Yonhap)

Samsung Heavy Industries Co., a major South Korean shipbuilder, said Friday that it has clinched a deal worth about $370 million to build two liquefied natural gas carriers for a European shipping company.Samsung Heavy said it is set to deliver the carriers, which can hold 180,000 cubic meters of LNG each, to Celsius Tankers by December 2020.Samsung Heavy said it has received $3.3 billion worth of ship orders so far this year, for the building of 31 vessels. (Yonhap)