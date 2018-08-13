Moon to head to Pyongyang for September summit

South and North Korea agreed to hold the third summit between their leaders in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang in September, according to a joint press statement released Monday.
The announcement came as a result of high-level talks held the same day, which aimed to hammer out details, plan for a new summit and discuss progress on the implementation of the Panmunjom Declaration drawn up at the landmark meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in April. The declaration states that Moon will visit Pyongyang “this fall.”
|North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (left) and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (right). (Yonhap)
Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon led South Korea’s three-member delegation, which included Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung, Nam Gwan-pyo, a senior director from the presidential National Security Office to the North Korean side of the border village of Panmunjom, where the meeting was held.
The North’s delegation was headed by Ri Son-gwon, chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country. He was accompanied by Vice Railroad Minister Kim Yun-hyok and Pak Ho-yong, vice minister for land and environmental protection, and Pak Yong-il, vice chairman of the reunification committee.
A specific itinerary, including the date of the summit, was not included in the joint statement, despite Ri’s remarks that the exact date has been set while speaking to the South Korean press pool.
Cho and Ri both said at the end of the meeting that they had discussed a slew of issues surrounding the implementation of the Panmunjom Declaration and cross-border cooperation. Key events such as the reunion of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War, cooperation at the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games, and the opening of a joint liaison office at the border town of Kaesong were further discussed, they said.
Monday’s meeting came as the North ramped up its call for the South to take inter-Korean affairs into its own hands, despite the US-led pressure campaign and perceived stagnation in denuclearization talks between the US and North Korea following the June 12 summit in Singapore. The US has urged the North to speed up its denuclearization efforts, while the North has argued that the process should be carried out in a simultaneous and phased manner.
Cho said that the topics of denuclearization and achieving a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula were also discussed.
“North Korea said it was doing its best on denuclearization and elaborated the effort, while we stressed the need for the process to speed up,” Cho said.
Both Koreas are currently carrying out joint research projects on railways and roads connecting the peninsula along with reforestation of the devastated North Korean woodlands. The Seoul government has been cautious in expanding such cooperation due to multilayered international sanctions against the communist nation. .
On the question of whether inter-Korean economic cooperation was raised at the table, Ri avoided a direct response, but said “it was all discussed.” “Specific ways to pursue (such agreements) were sought out,” he added.
The meeting was conducted in a friendly atmosphere, and wrapped up in four hours, a relatively shorter meeting compared to previous high-level talks between the two Koreas.
The meeting was the fourth such talks so far this year. They last met in June.
By Jung Min-kyung(mkjung@heraldcorp.com)