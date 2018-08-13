Moon to head to Pyongyang for September summit

NATIONAL

South and North Korea agreed to hold the third summit between their leaders in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang in September, according to a joint press statement released Monday.



The announcement came as a result of high-level talks held the same day, which aimed to hammer out details, plan for a new summit and discuss progress on the implementation of the Panmunjom Declaration drawn up at the landmark meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in April. The declaration states that Moon will visit Pyongyang “this fall.”



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (left) and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (right). (Yonhap)