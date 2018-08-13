Two Koreas start high-level talks to discuss leaders’ summit

NATIONAL

South and North Korea kicked off high-level talks Monday to discuss holding a third summit between their leaders.



The meeting started at around 10 a.m. on the North Korean side of the border village of Panmunjom, said the South’s Ministry of Unification, which oversees inter-Korean affairs.



Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon is leading South Korea’s four-member delegation, which includes Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung, Nam Gwan-pyo, a senior director from the presidential National Security Office, and director-general Ahn Moon-hyun from the Prime Minister’s Office.







(Yonhap)