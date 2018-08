Mamamoo’s Moonbyul spreads K-pop in Vietnam

ENTERTAINMENT

(RBW Entertainment)

Girl group Mamamoo’s Moonbyul is actively promoting K-pop to Vietnamese audiences as a video jockey on a music chart show in the Southeast Asian country.Moonbyul already meets with Vietnamese fans every Thursday through Vietnam’s only chart program, “V Heartbeat,” which airs via Naver’s V app. Now Moonbyul is joining “V Heartbeat” as a VJ to introduce K-pop news and music.Mamamoo’s songs have ranked highly on Vietnam’s iTunes chart, and the Vietnamese audiences have been quite welcoming to Moonbyul.She is currently preparing for Mamamoo’s “4 Season S/S” concerts to be held on Aug. 18 and 19 at the SK Handball Stadium in Seoul Olympic Park.By Park Jin-won ( jpark13@heraldcorp.com