Mamamoo’s Moonbyul spreads K-pop in Vietnam

|(RBW Entertainment)
Moonbyul already meets with Vietnamese fans every Thursday through Vietnam’s only chart program, “V Heartbeat,” which airs via Naver’s V app. Now Moonbyul is joining “V Heartbeat” as a VJ to introduce K-pop news and music.
Mamamoo’s songs have ranked highly on Vietnam’s iTunes chart, and the Vietnamese audiences have been quite welcoming to Moonbyul.
She is currently preparing for Mamamoo’s “4 Season S/S” concerts to be held on Aug. 18 and 19 at the SK Handball Stadium in Seoul Olympic Park.
By Park Jin-won (jpark13@heraldcorp.com)