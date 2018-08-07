Go to Mobile Version

Mamamoo’s Moonbyul spreads K-pop in Vietnam

By Park Jin Won
  • Published : Aug 7, 2018 - 16:58
  • Updated : Aug 7, 2018 - 16:58
Girl group Mamamoo’s Moonbyul is actively promoting K-pop to Vietnamese audiences as a video jockey on a music chart show in the Southeast Asian country. 

(RBW Entertainment)

Moonbyul already meets with Vietnamese fans every Thursday through Vietnam’s only chart program, “V Heartbeat,” which airs via Naver’s V app. Now Moonbyul is joining “V Heartbeat” as a VJ to introduce K-pop news and music.

Mamamoo’s songs have ranked highly on Vietnam’s iTunes chart, and the Vietnamese audiences have been quite welcoming to Moonbyul.

She is currently preparing for Mamamoo’s “4 Season S/S” concerts to be held on Aug. 18 and 19 at the SK Handball Stadium in Seoul Olympic Park.

By Park Jin-won (jpark13@heraldcorp.com)

