Filmmaker Hong Sang-soo to file for divorce: report

ENTERTAINMENT

Hong Sang-soo and Kim Min-hee (Yonhap)

Filmmaker Hong Sang-soo is to file for divorce against his wife, a local media outlet reported Monday.According to the report, Hong has decided to sue for divorce after failing to come to a settlement with his wife, who has so far refused any agreement.Citing personnel in the film industry close to Hong, the report said Hong is thinking about marrying actress Kim Min-hee. “A divorce is unavoidable. Hong regrets that he has to go through with a suit,” the source said.Hong has dated Kim, who is not married, for around three years. Kim has starred in numerous films made by the award-winning director, including “Claire’s Camera” and “Hotel by the River.”The two publically admitted to their relationship at a media event held last year for their film “On the Beach at Night Alone.“By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heralcorp.com)