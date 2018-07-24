Go to Mobile Version

Filmmaker Hong Sang-soo to file for divorce: report

By Im Eun-byel
  • Published : Jul 24, 2018 - 15:31
  • Updated : Jul 24, 2018 - 15:31
Filmmaker Hong Sang-soo is to file for divorce against his wife, a local media outlet reported Monday.

According to the report, Hong has decided to sue for divorce after failing to come to a settlement with his wife, who has so far refused any agreement.
 
Hong Sang-soo and Kim Min-hee (Yonhap)

Citing personnel in the film industry close to Hong, the report said Hong is thinking about marrying actress Kim Min-hee. “A divorce is unavoidable. Hong regrets that he has to go through with a suit,” the source said.

Hong has dated Kim, who is not married, for around three years. Kim has starred in numerous films made by the award-winning director, including “Claire’s Camera” and “Hotel by the River.”

The two publically admitted to their relationship at a media event held last year for their film “On the Beach at Night Alone.“

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heralcorp.com)

