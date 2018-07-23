Police look for additional victims in day care abuse case

A woman surnamed Kim, 59, is accused of murdering an 11-month-old boy by covering him with a blanket, then putting her full weight on him Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, all evidence -- analysis of surveillance footage, witness statements and autopsy reports -- points to Kim being responsible for the child’s death.
She was arrested Friday after the Seoul Southern District Court held a hearing to review the warrant for her arrest.
Footage from all five security cameras installed inside the day care center has been sent for analysis.
Officers will also be taking statements from all teachers and parents, SMPA chief Lee Ju-min said.
