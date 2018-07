BUSINESS

5G PACT -- South Korean Minister of Science and ICT You Young-min (third from left) poses with heads of three Korean telecommunication companies SK Telecom, KT and LG Uplus at Marriott Executive Apartments Yeouido Park Centre in Seoul on Tuesday. The four agreed Tuesday that the three telco companies would adopt fifth-generation commercial network technology in the domestic market by March 2019, which would mark the first in the world. (Yonhap)