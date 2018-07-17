Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Man caught filming women in bikinis at Dongmak Beach

By Catherine Chung
  • Published : Jul 17, 2018 - 13:44
  • Updated : Jul 17, 2018 - 15:50
A man in his 40s was caught secretly filming women in bikinis by an officer on patrol duty at a beach in Ganghwa-gun, Incheon, police said Tuesday.

According to Incheon authorities, the 44-year-old was booked without physical detention for violating the Criminal Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes.


(Screen-captured from Ganghwa Dongmak Beach)

The man is accused of secretly filming two women at Dongmak Beach using his smartphone around 1:40 p.m. Sunday. During interrogation, he admitted to using a silent camera app to film the victims without being noticed, according to reports.

Police said they found some 60 snapshots and two video clips saved in his phone.

As part of efforts to prevent sexual crimes during summer, Incheon Police Agency said it has expanded police presence at 10 locations across Incheon and bolstered a team handling sexual crimes related to youths.

By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114