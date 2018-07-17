Man caught filming women in bikinis at Dongmak Beach

According to Incheon authorities, the 44-year-old was booked without physical detention for violating the Criminal Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes.
|(Screen-captured from Ganghwa Dongmak Beach)
The man is accused of secretly filming two women at Dongmak Beach using his smartphone around 1:40 p.m. Sunday. During interrogation, he admitted to using a silent camera app to film the victims without being noticed, according to reports.
Police said they found some 60 snapshots and two video clips saved in his phone.
As part of efforts to prevent sexual crimes during summer, Incheon Police Agency said it has expanded police presence at 10 locations across Incheon and bolstered a team handling sexual crimes related to youths.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)