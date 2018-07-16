1 in 6 Korean medical professionals have latent TB: study

NATIONAL

About 1 in 6 Korean medical professionals are estimated to have latent tuberculosis, and a stronger measure is needed to prevent the potentially infectious disease, a newly released study showed Monday.



Latent TB is a condition in which inactive TB bacteria are present in the body with no symptoms. Without treatment, about 5 to 10 percent of latent TB patients will develop symptoms of TB sometime in their lives.



Researchers came to the conclusion after testing some 1,650 medical professionals including doctors, nurses, pharmacists and medical technicians, among others. Among them, 16 percent tested positive for latent TB.





