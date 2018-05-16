Samsung releases red, gold Galaxy S9s in Korea

BUSINESS

Samsung Electronics Co. said Wednesday it plans to release red and gold editions of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus smartphones in South Korea, providing more choices for consumers wanting to buy the flagship.



Samsung said the Burgundy Red Galaxy S9 will hit shelves on May 25, with the Sunrise Gold version set to be released in early June. Both devices will come with a storage capacity of 64 gigabytes.





Shown in the picture released by Samsung Electronics Co. on May 16, 2018, are the red and gold editions of the Galaxy S9 smartphone. (Yonhap)

The Burgundy Red Galaxy S9 (Samsung Electronics Co.-Yonhap)

The Galaxy S9 version will cost 957,000 won ($888), and the Galaxy S9 Plus will come with a price tag of 1.05 million won.The South Korean tech giant introduced Burgundy Red with last year's Galaxy S8.The release adds to the three colors of the Galaxy S9 currently existing in the local market -- black, blue and purple.Samsung said sales of the Galaxy S9 series, which was released March 16, surpassed the 1 million mark this week.Samsung said the gold edition will also be sold in large markets such as Australia, Chile, Germany and Russia, with shipments to other countries to follow. (Yonhap)