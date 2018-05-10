[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights around Korea

LIFE&STYLE

Samgwangsa Temple holds an annual lantern festival, attracting over a million visitors each year.It is known for displaying some 3 million lanterns of various types. The lanterns bear hope and sincere love toward Buddha and create spectacular views as the wave of lanterns lighten up the dark sky with their brilliant colors.The event is open to visitors of all ages, and will be held until May 22.Call the travel hotlines at 1330 for more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.Jeong-dong Culture Night offers various cultural experiences for domestic and international visitors. Programs such as Eoga Parade, military music parade, concerts, story-telling, busking and film exhibitions will be held in connection with the Seoul Metropolitan Government.For more information, call the travel hotline at 1330 for Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese services. The website (culture-night.junggu.seoul.kr) is only available in Korean.Korea’s designated intangible cultural property No. 122, Yeondeunghoe (Lotus Lantern Festival) will take place between May 12 and May 23 at Jogyesa Temple in Seoul.The festival includes Lantern Parade from Dongdaemun Gate to Jogyesa Temple between 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on May 12, and a post-parade celebration that will include traditional group dance of ganggangsullae.On sideline of the event, “Eoullim Madang (Buddhist Cheer Rally)” will also take place on May 12 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Dongguk University Stadium.For more information, call 02-2011-1744~7 or visit www.LLF.or.kr/eng.Cultural theme park of Korean Folk Village hosts the “Welcome to Joseon” Variety Festival each spring.Programs include parades and performances as well as hands-on activities and cast members wandering freely throughout the park to interact with visitors. Travel in time back to the Joseon Dynasty with the characters in an interesting and real comedy act.The event is open to visitors of all ages, and the duration of the performances varies by program. It is held from 9: 30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., until June 24.Visit www.koreanfolk.co.kr for more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.The Garden of Morning Calm is one of Korea’s major botanical gardens, attracting about 700,000 tourists from home and abroad annually.Every year during The Garden of Morning Calm’s Spring Festival. The garden holds a range of exhibitions, cultural events and educational programs during the festival.The performance hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and last admission is one hour before closing. The event is open to visitors of all ages.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, including the information on admission fees, visit www.morningcalm.co.kr.