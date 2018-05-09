Man booked on string of claw machine robberies

According to Daegu Dongbu Police Station, the 33-year-old man, a resident of Jeju Island, faces multiple theft charges.
The suspect is accused of breaking into the kiosk using a screwdriver and running off with nearly 800,000 won ($740) in cash at a claw machine arcade in Bullo-dong, at approximately 3:50 a.m. April 12.
|Yonhap
Police said the suspect admitted to serial theft across the nation -- Ulsan, Gwangju, Seoul and Jeju Island -- over 12 occasions since last year in late March.
The man claimed to have used the same method of breaking into the machines, amassing a take of 4.7 million won. The stolen money was reportedly spent on living and entertainment expenses.
Police were able to track down the suspect after discovering his fingerprints at the crime scene. After pinging his cellphone, they reportedly found him hiding out at an internet cafe in the area.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)