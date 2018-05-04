V-Square to allow aspiring K-pop stars to audition from around the globe

ENTERTAINMENT

(V-Square)

From 2PM’s Nichkhun to Black Pink’s Lisa, more K-pop group members have come from foreign countries in recent years. With the growing popularity and influence of K-pop around the world, an increasing number of global fans harbor dreams of following in the international members’ footsteps.V-Square, a new online platform, aims to facilitate the remote auditioning process for such aspiring K-pop stars, the company announced Friday.It has been difficult for most Korean entertainment agencies to hold auditions on a global scale, though demand for international K-pop group members is high.“There are difficulties in constructing an online system fit for the global environment with an applicable business model and each K-pop entertainment agency,” said Hwang Jung-tae, CEO of V-Square.“The goal is to have V-Square act as a tool for fans all around the globe to overcome the physical distance and lack of information. I expect V-Square to reach out to the many gifted and talented international fans -- both those who want to be idol singers and those who pursue other artistic areas.”V-Square will create and hold customized online auditions for entertainment agencies searching for global prospects.The platform will allow agencies to promote their auditions, hold primary screening processes and later conduct in-depth evaluations of prospective singers.The members of Sand Factory, a renowned vocal training institute here, are to judge the primary evaluations. V-Square will begin by collaborating with agencies, such as A100 Entertainment, Illusion Entertainment and All-S Entertainment. More collaborations with agencies such as Brandnew Music are planned for the future.The website www.v-sqr.com will be unveiled Friday.