Moon's approval rating jumps to 11-month high on historic summit

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in's approval rating has shot up to an 11-month high this week, a poll showed Thursday, following his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un that raised hopes for denuclearization of the communist state.In a survey conducted by Realmeter, 78.3 percent of respondents said they approved of the way the president managed state affairs.The figure marks an 8.3 percentage point spike from 70 percent tallied in a weekly survey conducted last week. Unlike the weekly poll, the latest survey was conducted only on two days -- Monday and Wednesday -- involving 1,002 adults across the nation, according to the local pollster.The latest figure apparently reflects the people's approval of the outcome of the inter-Korean summit, held at the Joint Security Area of Panmunjom on Friday.In the summit that marked the third of its kind, the leaders of the two Koreas declared there will never be another war on the Korean Peninsula while pledging steps to reduce tension that included an immediate halt to all hostile acts against each other.In the so-called Panmunjom Declaration, the North Korean leader also reaffirmed his country's commitment to complete denuclearization.In a separate survey also conducted by Realmeter, 71.4 percent of 501 respondents said they believe the North will actually denuclearize this time around in a complete, verifiable and irreversible way.The latest reading on Moon's approval rating marked the third highest since Moon took office in May 2017 and the highest since the first week of June 2017, the local pollster noted.The approval rating of the ruling Democratic Party also enjoyed a sharp increase, advancing 2.7 percentage points to 54.9 percent from a week earlier.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party's rating, on the other hand, slipped 3.2 percentage points to 17.9 percent, with that of the splinter Bareunmirae Party inching down to 6.0 percent from 6.1 percent over the cited period.(Yonhap)