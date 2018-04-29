[Newsmaker] Connecting railways: precursor for broader economic cooperation

NATIONAL

With the two Koreas’ leaders pledging to restore now-defunct railways and roads during the summit, hopes are high that the initiative will prompt cross-border cooperation in the economy and logistics.



President Moon Jae-in and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un agreed to adopt “practical measures” to connect and modernize the Gyeongui Line and East Coast Line. The former is between Seoul and Sinuiju, while the latter had connected the South’s coastal city of Busan and Wonsan of the North.



The agreement is expected to boost the Moon administration’s efforts to enhance economic ties with North Korea by modernizing its logistic networks, but the concern persists whether it would clash with the international sanctions targeting the communist country.



“Connecting the transportation networks between the two Koreas is a starting point for economic cooperation and social exchanges. If the circumstances permits, we will start off by reconnecting the Gyeongui Line and East Coast Line,” Cheong Wa Dae said after the summit.







Following the decision to restore Gyeongui Line in 2007, a train crosses the border and heads toward the North Korean territory. Yonhap

Established in 1905, Gyeongui Line had linked Seoul to Sinuiju, a border town with China, until it was disconnected during the 1950-53 Korean War. The line was restored in 2003 for joint economic projects, but shut down again in 2008.East Coast Line, built during the 1930s, has remained disconnected since the Korean War. Despite the decision to restore the line in the early 2000s, some parts close to the border with North Korea remain disconnected.South Korea’s official said the government will focus on finishing up the work of rebuilding the northern part of the East Coast Line, connecting Jejin Station to Gangneung, Gangwon Province, while modernizing the Gyeongui Line, which is considered too dilapidated.“With repair and maintenance, the Gyeongui Line can be operated right now. Regarding the East Coast line, rebuilding the disconnected railway is a priority,” Ji Yong-tae, who oversees inter-Korean projects at South Korea’s state-run railway operator Korail, said in a media interview.The efforts are expected to add momentum to the Moon administration’s initiative of reconnecting the two Koreas via high-speed railways by modernizing North Korea’s antiquated railway system.Under the initiative called “New Economic Map for the Korean Peninsula,” Moon laid out a bold vision to extend South Korea’s railway system, which can connect Seoul, Pyongyang, Dandong and Beijing.Such ideas were reflected during the summit when Kim Jong-un became the first North Korean leader to cross the border with South Korea to hold a historic meeting at the truce village of Panmunjeom on Friday.“If the railroad is connected with the North, both the South and North can use high-speed trains,” Moon said, responding to the remark by Kim, who praised the quality of the South Korean railway system that would “embarrass” those of the North.But broader cooperation is more likely to occur after the international community lifts its sanctions on North Korea, which had until last year worsened inter-Korean ties with relentless missile and nuclear tests.In August and September last year, the United Nations Security Council passed resolutions banning exports of coal, iron, lead, seafood and textiles and limiting the import of crude oil and refined petroleum products.“We will coordinate with the US and the international community to prevent the controversy over potential violations of sanctions… We will consult with North Korea about what kinds of projects we can implement and how we can proceed with it,” Cheong Wa Dae said.