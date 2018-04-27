Japan, China welcome inter-Korean summit agreement

NATIONAL

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday welcomed a surprise set of inter-Korean summit agreements to build peace and denuclearize the Korean Peninsula but urged the North to prove its commitment with action.



"I welcome and take them as positive moves," the prime minister said in a press conference televised live following the summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.



"I want to praise the South Korean government's efforts that led to the latest summit."





(Yonhap)

Abe also strongly urged North Korea "to take concrete action" following the agreements, adding, "I will keep watching North Korea.""Japan will compare the latest declaration to the previous ones and respond according to the analysis," he said after being asked how Japan will react to the inter-Korean agreement. "Japan will solidly unite with South Korea and the United States, as well as with China and Russia, for the resolution of abduction, nuclear and missile issues."He also alluded to a plan to hold a phone call with Moon, saying, "I want to hear directly from President Moon over the phone about the content of the talks."China also praised the summit outcome, stressing that it could help denuclearize the North and establish peace on the peninsula."Today, the leaders of South and North Korea held their summit successfully," China's foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said."(They) announced a joint declaration on their common understanding of inter-Korean relations, easing military tension on the Korean Peninsula, denuclearizing the peninsula and a permanent peace.""The positive outcome of the summit is helpful for inter-Korean reconciliation and cooperation, peace and stability on the peninsula and the political resolution of Korean Peninsula issues," he said. He also extended China's congratulations. (Yonhap)