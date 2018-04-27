[Video] Main press center erupts into applause as inter-Korean summit kicks off

But a rare moment occurred on Friday. Local and international reporters gathered at the main press center set up in an exhibition hall in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, erupted into a heartfelt applause at the historic start of the first inter-Korean summit in 11 years.
The clapping began when North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un appeared at the border village of Panmunjeom, and climaxed with Kim crossing the border at 9:29 a.m. to shake hands with South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in.
The room erupted into a flurry of cheers and camera flashes, with some even giving a standing ovation at the sight.
|(Ock Hyun-ju / The Korea Herald)
Nearly 3,000 journalists from around the world have filled the main press center, to cover the inter-Korean summit taking place at the southern side of the truce village of Panmunjeom.
By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)